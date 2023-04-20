Markets

Swiss Market Ends Marginally Higher

April 20, 2023 — 01:09 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - After staying in negative territory till the penultimate hour of the day's session, the Switzerland stock market ended marginally up on Thursday thanks to some selective buying at a few frontline counters in the closing minutes.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 24.42 points or 0.21% at 11,390.64, slightly off the session's high. The index touched a low of 11,325.50 in early trades.

Zurich Insurance Group, Givaudan and Swiss Re gained 1.2 to 1.4%. Roche Holding gained nearly 1%, while Alcon, Richemont and Holcim ended higher by 0.48 to 0.63%.

Credit Suisse drifted down 2.35%. Lonza Group, UBS Group and Logitech ended lower by 1.86%, 1.67% and 1.59%, respectively.

In the Mid Price Index, Schindler Ps and VAT Group both gained about 2.6%. Schindler Holding climbed 1.85%, while Ems Chemie Holding, Swatch Group and Dufry gained about 1.25%, while Zur Rose, Georg Fischer and SIG Combibloc gained nearly 1%.

Adecco ended lower by more than 2.5%. AMS shed about 2.1% and Temenos Group lost 1.6%. Tecan Group, Helvetia, Bachem Holding and Julius Baer shed 1 to 1.25%.

