Markets

Swiss Market Ends Marginally Higher

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market started off on a weak note on Tuesday, but recovered swiftly and spent the rest of the day's session in positive territory to eventually close marginally higher.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 14.17 points or 0.11% at 12,367.52, after climbing to a high of 12,410.55.

Swisscom and Lonza Group gained 1.7% and 1.6%, respectively. Nestle gained 0.62%, while Sika advanced by about 0.3%.

Credit Suisse declined 1.33%. Swiss Re, Alcon, Partners Group and Zurich Insurance Group lost 0.5 to 0.8%.

In the Mid Price Index, Sonova gained nearly 3%. SIG Combibloc and Kuehne & Nagel rallied 2.7% and 2.35%, respectively.

PSP Swiss Property, Temenos Group, Lindt & Spruengli, Galenica Sante and Swatch Group gained 1 to 1.8%.

Flughafen Zurich declined nearly 2%. Vifor Pharma, Schindler Holding, Adecco, Schindler, AMS, Ems Chemie Holding and Helvetia lost 0.6 to 1.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular