Swiss Market Ends Marginally Down

February 27, 2024 — 01:15 pm EST

(RTTNews) - After a long spell in negative territory, the Switzerland market edged higher in the final hour the day's trading session on Tuesday, but retreated in the closing minutes to eventually settle with a marginal loss.

The benchmark SMI ended down 12.43 points or 0.11% at 11,440.45, easing from a high of 11,466.95.

Sonova ended down 2.08%. Givaudan closed lower by 1.83%, while Kuehne & Nagel, Swiss Re, Novartis, Nestle, Swiss Life Holding and Swisscom lost 0.5 to 0.9%.

Roche Holding gained about 1.25%. Holcim advanced nearly 1%, while Alcon, UBS Group, Logitech International and Lonza Group gained 0.5 to 0.75%.

Among the stocks in the Mid Price Index, Meyer Burger Tech dropped more than 7%. Barry Callebaut ended nearly 4% down, while Lindt & Spruengli and Straumann Holding settled lower by about 2.4% and 2.2%, respectively.

