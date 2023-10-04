News & Insights

Swiss Market Ends Marginally Down

October 04, 2023 — 01:26 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - After struggling for direction till noon on Wednesday, the Switzerland stock market moved higher and had a good spell in positive territory, but faltered in the final hour and eventually ended slightly down.

The benchmark SMI, which climbed to 10,832.19, ended the day's session with a marginal loss of 7.18 points or 0.07% at 10,756.19.

Novartis announced that it has completed the spin-off of its generics and biosimilars business Sandoz through a dividend-in-kind distribution to holders of Novartis shares and American Depositary Receipts. Sandoz shares tanked about 17.5%% on debut. Novartis gained about 1.8%.

Geberit ended 1.7% down. Roche Holding and Kuehne & Nagel both ended nearly 1% down.

Partners Group gained 1.1%. Logitech ended nearly 1% up. Sika climbed 0.61%.

In the Mid Price Index, Belimo Holding, Adecco, BKW and Meyer Burger Tech lost 2.6 to 3.1%. Dufry ended 2.1% down.

Tecan Group, Clariant, Lindt & Spruengli, Ems Chemie Holding and Julius Baer also ended notably lower.

