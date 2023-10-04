Swiss Market Ends Marginally Down

(RTTNews) - After struggling for direction till noon on Wednesday, the Switzerland stock market moved higher and had a good spell in positive territory, but faltered in the final hour and eventually ended slightly down.

The benchmark SMI, which climbed to 10,832.19, ended the day's session with a marginal loss of 7.18 points or 0.07% at 10,756.19.

Novartis announced that it has completed the spin-off of its generics and biosimilars business Sandoz through a dividend-in-kind distribution to holders of Novartis shares and American Depositary Receipts. Sandoz shares tanked about 17.5%% on debut. Novartis gained about 1.8%.

Geberit ended 1.7% down. Roche Holding and Kuehne & Nagel both ended nearly 1% down.

Partners Group gained 1.1%. Logitech ended nearly 1% up. Sika climbed 0.61%.

In the Mid Price Index, Belimo Holding, Adecco, BKW and Meyer Burger Tech lost 2.6 to 3.1%. Dufry ended 2.1% down.

Tecan Group, Clariant, Lindt & Spruengli, Ems Chemie Holding and Julius Baer also ended notably lower.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.