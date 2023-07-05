Swiss Market Ends Marginally Down

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended weak on Wednesday, in line with markets across Europe, as worries about growth amid rising interest rates continued to weigh on sentiment.

The benchmark SMI, which stayed in negative territory right through the day's session, ended with a loss of 23.42 points or 0.21% at 11,193.92, after moving between 11,159.50 and 11,214.91.

Geberit declined 1.71% and UBS Group ended 1.43% down, while Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance Group, Kuehne & Nagel and Givaudan lost 1 to 1.12%.

Richemont, Swiss Life Holding, Sonova and ABB ended lower by 0.4 to 1%.

Roche Holding gained 0.75%. Swisscom and Novartis ended marginally up.

In the Mid Price Index, AMS plunged 13.3%. Meyer Burger Tech ended nearly 4% down, while Bachem Holding, DocMorris, Temenos Group, VAT Group, Lindt & Spruengli, Swatch Group, SGS, Adecco and Straumann Holding lost 1.3 to 2.1%.

Schindler Ps, Dufry and Swiss Prime Site edged up marginally.

