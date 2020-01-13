Swiss Market Ends Marginally Down

(RTTNews) - After edging higher after a flat start and holding in positive territory till an hour past noon, the Switzerland stock market turned easy and eventually ended on a weak note on Monday.

Optimism about U.S.-China trade deal aided sentiment. The Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is scheduled to visit Washington this week to sign the phase one trade deal, which is said to include reduced tariffs on Chinese goods in exchange for increased Chinese purchases of U.S. agricultural products.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in an interview on Sunday that the agreement calls for China to purchase $40 to $50 billion worth of U.S. agricultural products annually.

A lack of fresh triggers and caution ahead of quarterly results rendered the market weak.

The benchmark SMI, which advanced to 10,680.47, ended the day with a loss of 17.08 points, or 0.16%, at 10,622.41, about 30 points off the session's low of 10,592.40.

On Friday, the SMI ended down 11.48 points, or 0.11%, at 10,639.49, slightly off the day's low.

Lonza Group shares gained about 1.2%. The company announced on Friday that it has entered into a strategic partnership with biotechnology company Indapta Therapeutics to manufacture Indapta's new cell therapy for use in clinical studies.

Alcon ended nearly 2% up, while Credit Suisse, Nestle and SGS gained 0.4 to 0.6%. Novartis moved up 0.36% and Givaudan ended 0.33% up.

Geberit, ABB, Swatch Group, Sika, Julius Baer, Zurich Insurance Group and Richemont ended lower by 0.5 to 1.1%.

Temenos, BB Biotech and Dorma Kaba Holding also closed weak.

Among the other major markets in Europe, France ended little changed, with its benchmark CAC 40 settling 0.02% down. Germany's DAX declined 0.24% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 moved up 0.39%. The pan European Stoxx 600 ended down 0.18%.

