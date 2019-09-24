Markets

Swiss Market Ends Marginally Down

(RTTNews) - After opening higher and holding in positive territory till an hour past noon, the Swiss market slipped into the red and stayed sluggish before finally settling with a small loss on Tuesday.

The mood was cautious due to growth worries and a lack of positive triggers from the domestic front.

The benchmark SMI ended down 6.08 points, or 0.06%, at 9,991.31. The index, which advanced to 10,044.86 in early trades, declined to a low of 9,977.78 later on in the session.

On Monday, the SMI ended down 59.44 points, or 0.59%, at 9,997.39.

Adecco, Swiss Life Holding, Zurich Insurance Group, LafargeHolcim and Credit Suisse ended lower by 1 to 1.3%.

UBS Group and Banco do Brasil SA signed a preliminary agreement on Monday to create a joint venture in investment banking in South America, according to a filing by the Brazilian bank. Shares of UBS Group were down by about 0.27% in today's session.

Novartis shares ended flat after the company said that its Sandoz unit issued a voluntary recall of Ranitidine hydrochloride capsules.

Sika, Swatch Group and Richemont ended modestly lower, while Nestle gained about 1%.

Among Swiss Mid Price index stocks, BB Biotech, Partners Group, Swiss Prime Site and OC Oerlikon Corp shed 1 to 1.7%.

Flughafen Zurich, Sonova, Lindt & Spruengli, VAT Group, Straumann Holding and Sunrise Communications gained 1 to 1.2%.

The major markets in Europe ended slightly weak. France's CAC 40 ended down 0.04%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 and Germany's DAX declined 0.47% and 0.29%, respectively. The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.01%.

Other markets in Europe ended mixed.

