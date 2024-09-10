Swiss Market Ends Marginally Down

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended marginally down on Tuesday despite spending a good part of the day's trading session in positive territory. Investors appeared reluctant to make significant moves ahead of key inflation data from the U.S., and the European Central Bank's monetary policy announcement.

The benchmark SMI ended down 15.93 points or 0.13% at 11,964.71 after scaling a low of 11,914.22 and 12,040.40 intraday.

Swatch Group ended nearly 2% down. Sonova and UBS Group closed lower by 1.56% and 1.39%, respectively. Sandoz Group ended 1.01% down.

Kuehne + Nagel, Novartis, SIG Group, Richemont, Swisscom and Schindler Ps drifted down 0.5 to 0.8%.

ams OSRAM AG shares dropped nearly 7%. Adecco ended nearly 3% down. Ems Chemie Holding, Clariant, Meyer Burger Tech, Tecan Group and Avolta also ended notably lower.

Roche GS, Roche Holdings, Alcon, Logitech International and Geberit gained 0.4 to 0.7%.

Barry Callebaut gained about 1.2%. PSP Swiss Property, VAT Group, Swiss Prime Site and Belimo Holding posted moderate gains.

