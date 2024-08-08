News & Insights

Markets

Swiss Market Ends Marginally Down

August 08, 2024 — 01:48 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market languished in negative territory right through the day's session on Thursday as investors chose to take some profits at several counters, but recovered most of the lost ground as a few frontline stocks found some support in late afternoon trades.

The benchmark SMI, which tumbled to 11,642.77 around mid morning, ended down 15.75 points or 0.13% at 11,827.43.

Sandoz Group shares ended down 2.2% after reporting a 36% fall in first-half net income. The company reported a net income of $484 million for the first half, missing analysts' estimates by 5%.

Zurich Insurance Group, Kuehne + Nagel, Lindt & Spruengli, SIG Group, Novartis, Lonza Group, Logitech International and Sika ended down 0.5 to 1.25%.

Strauamann Holding gained nearly 1%. Swiss Re, ABB, Roche GS, Richemont and Sonova ended higher by 0.4 to 0.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.