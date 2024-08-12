News & Insights

Markets

Swiss Market Ends Marginally Up After Cautious Session

August 12, 2024 — 01:45 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended slightly up on Monday after moving in a tight range above the flat line right through the day's session. Investors appeared a bit reluctant to make significant moves while awaiting some crucial economic data including reports on UK and US inflation, and GDP data from several countries.

The benchmark SMI ended up 7.78 points or 0.07% at 11,873.71, after moving between 11,867.32 and 11,935.33.

Logitech International climbed nearly 2%. Richemont ended up by about 1.25%. Partners Group, Julius Baer, Zurich Insurance Group, Straumann Holding, Swiss Life Holding and ABB gained 0.5 to 1%.

Swisscom, UBS Group, Kuehne + Nagel posted modest gains.

Lonza Group ended 1.8% down. Lindt & Spruengli and Sonova both ended lower by a little over 1.5%. Alcon and Givaudan both ended down 1.12%. Geberit and SIG Group also ended weak.

Sandoz announced that it has secured the US Food and Drug Administration's approval for its biosimilar Enzeevu as an intravitreal injection for the treatment of patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration. Sandoz shares edged down marginally.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.