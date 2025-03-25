News & Insights

Markets

Swiss Market Ends Marginally Up

March 25, 2025 — 02:24 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market closed marginally up on Tuesday, paring a substantial portion of intraday gains due to some mild selling in the last couple of hours of the day's trading session.

The mood in the market, however, remained positive amid optimism about some tariff exemptions by the Trump administration after the U.S. President said on Monday that not all proposed levies would be enforced by April 2, with some countries potentially receiving exemptions.

The benchmark SMI, which climbed to 13,100.42 around mid afternoon, ended the day's session at 13,013.15, gaining 12.91 points or 0.1%.

Julius Baer gained nearly 4%. Swiss Life Holding climbed about 2.25%, and UBS Group gained 1.72%.

Swiss Re and Zurich Insurance Group closed higher by 1.2% and 1.11%, respectively. Logitech International, Swatch Group, Swisscom, Sika, Roche Holdings, Schindler Ps and Lonza Group advanced 0.3 to 0.1%.

Kuehne + Nagel tumbled 4%, weighed down by weak guidance. The logistics company expects its 2025 EBIT to be in the range of CHF1.5-1.75 billion, which is approximately 3% below the midpoint of market expectations.

VAT Group, Givaudan, Nestle, ABB and Lindt & Spruengli closed lower by 0.6 to 1.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.