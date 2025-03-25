Swiss Market Ends Marginally Up

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market closed marginally up on Tuesday, paring a substantial portion of intraday gains due to some mild selling in the last couple of hours of the day's trading session.

The mood in the market, however, remained positive amid optimism about some tariff exemptions by the Trump administration after the U.S. President said on Monday that not all proposed levies would be enforced by April 2, with some countries potentially receiving exemptions.

The benchmark SMI, which climbed to 13,100.42 around mid afternoon, ended the day's session at 13,013.15, gaining 12.91 points or 0.1%.

Julius Baer gained nearly 4%. Swiss Life Holding climbed about 2.25%, and UBS Group gained 1.72%.

Swiss Re and Zurich Insurance Group closed higher by 1.2% and 1.11%, respectively. Logitech International, Swatch Group, Swisscom, Sika, Roche Holdings, Schindler Ps and Lonza Group advanced 0.3 to 0.1%.

Kuehne + Nagel tumbled 4%, weighed down by weak guidance. The logistics company expects its 2025 EBIT to be in the range of CHF1.5-1.75 billion, which is approximately 3% below the midpoint of market expectations.

VAT Group, Givaudan, Nestle, ABB and Lindt & Spruengli closed lower by 0.6 to 1.1%.

