Swiss Market Ends Lower On Weak Global Cues

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended weak on Tuesday, in line with markets across Europe, as investors largely stayed wary of picking up shares amid worries about growth and caution ahead of U.S. inflation data.

The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 49.21 points or 0.42% at 11,546.04. The index once again stayed in a very tight range, scaling a high of 11,568.97 and a low of 11,486.14.

Sonova ended 3.8% down and Holcim drifted down 3.2%. Lonza Group ended lower by about 2.5%, while Partners Group, Richemont and Givaudan lost 1.3 to 1.7%.

Swiss Re climbed about 1.5% and Swiss Life Holding gained 1.04%. ABB advanced nearly 1%, while Swisscom ended 0.53% down.

In the Mid Price Index, Zur Rose drifted down 3.55%. Straumann Holding lost 2.3%, while VAT Group, Ems Chemie Holding, Belimo Holding, Clariant, PSP Swiss Property, Julius Baer and Swatch Group ended lower by 1 to 2%.

Dufry gained about 1.1%, while Baloise holding and Helvetia posted modest gains.

