Swiss Market Ends Lower For 3rd Straight Day

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended notably lower on Wednesday, in line with markets across Europe, as worries about economic slowdown, and a lack of progress in U.S. debt ceiling deal talks rendered the mood bearish.

The benchmark SMI, which stayed in negative territory right through the day's trading session, ended with a loss of 101.76 points or 0.89% at 11,383.14, after dropping to a low of 11,349.13.

In the SMI index, only two stocks, Roche Holding and Swisscom, ended in positive territory. While Roche gained 0.8%, Swisscom settled marginally up.

Partners Group ended 4.2% down. Lonza Group, Richemont, Sonova and Alcon ended lower by 2.6 to 3%.

Zurich Insurance Group, Swiss Life Holding, Swiss Re, Logitech, Holcim, Credit Suisse, ABB and UBS Group lost 1.4 to 2.1%.

In the Mid Price Index, DocMorris tumbled more than 5.5%. Straumann Holding, AMS, Temenos Group and Dufry ended lower by 4.6 to 5%.

Tecan Group, Helvetia, Swatch Group, Bachem Holding and Julius Baer lost 2.4 to 3%. VAT Group, Baloise Holding, Adecco, Kuehne & Nagel, Belimo Holding and Georg Fischer also ended sharply lower. SGS bucked the trend and moved up 1.25%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.