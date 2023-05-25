Swiss Market Ends Lower Again

(RTTNews) - SMThe Switzerland stock market ended weak on Thursday, losing ground for the fourth consecutive day, as worries about outlook for global economic growth.

Investors also continued to closely follow the developments on the U.S. debt ceiling deal talks front.

The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 57.88 points or 0.51% at 11,325.26, after moving between 11,307.58 and 11,374.02.

Novartis declined 2.25%. Swisscom ended 1.37% down, and UBS Group ended lower by 1.04%. Credit Suisse and Nestle lost 0.88% and 0.82%, respectively.

Partners Group, Richemont and ABB gained 1.87%, 1.77% and 1.22%, respectively. Logitech gained about 1.1%.

In the Mid Price Index, DocMorris ended more than 5% down. Bachem Holding, Galenica Sante and Clariant ended lower by 2.2 to 2.3%. Tecan Group, SIG Combibloc and Barry Callebaut also ended notably lower.

VAT Group soared nearly 11%. Temenos Group rallied 2.84% and Swatch Group surged 2.15%, while Straumann Holding gained nearly 2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.