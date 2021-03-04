Markets

Swiss Market Ends Lower Again

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended weak on Thursday, edging down for a second straight day, as concerns over valuations and higher yields on long-term Treasury Notes weighed on stocks.

The benchmark SMI, which stayed in negative territory right through the session, ended with a loss of 21.79 points or 0.2% at 10,750.09.

Lonza Group ended 3.6% down, Novartis shed about 3.2%, Richemont lost 2.5%, Partners Group slid 2.2% and Swiss Life Holding declined 1.6%. UBS Group and Swatch Group also ended notably lower.

Among the gainers, Zurich Insurance Group, Roche Holding and Nestle moved up 1.8%, 1.7% and 1.6%, respectively. LafargeHolcim and Swisscom both ended nearly 1% up. Givaudan and ABB advanced 0.84% and 0.74%, respectively.

In the Mid Price Index, VAT Group and Logitech lost 6.9% and 6.2%, respectively. AMS declined 4.4%, while OC Oerlikon Corp and Tecan Group lost 3% and 2.9%, respectively.

Julius Baer, Straumann Holding, Vifor Pharma and Sonova ended lower by 1.7 to 2%.

On the other hand, Kuehne & Nagel moved up 3.3%, extending gains from previous session. Swiss Prime Site, Temenos Group and Adecco gained 1.9 to 2.2%, while Flughan Zurich gained about 1%.

