Swiss Market Ends Lower Again

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended weak on Wednesday, extending losses from previous session, amid uncertainty about a new U.S. coronavirus relief package and concerns over continued surge coronavirus cases.

The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 45.28 points or 0.44% at 10,187.88. The index, which advanced to 10,268.25 in early trades, touched a low of 10,158.19 later in the day.

The index ended down 69.90 points or 0.68% at 10,233.16 on Tuesday, after moving higher in the previous three sessions.

Swiss Re ended nearly 2% down. Lonza Group, Swiss Life Holding, Zurich Insurance, Swisscom and Novartis lost 1 to 1.6%.

Roche Holding ended nearly 1% down. SGS, Geberit and Nestle also closed weak.

On the other hand, Sika ended stronger by about 2.7%. Partners Group shares moved up 1.8%, while Swatch Group and Givaudan ended higher by about 1.5% and 1.3%, respectively.

Among the shares in the Mid Price Index, Galencia declined more than 3% and Temenos Group shed about 2%. Swiss Prime Site, Cembra Money Bank, Flughafen Zurich, PSP and Baloise Holdings declined 1.5 to 1.8%.

Dufry soared nearly 8.5%. Sonova gained 2.5%, while AMS and Kuehne & Nagel both ended higher by about 2.1%. Ems Chemie Holdings and Clariant gained 1.75% and 1.5%, respectively.

