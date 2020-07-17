Swiss Market Ends Lower Again

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended modestly lower on Friday after languishing in the red right through the session as lingering concerns about economic growth amid the rapid spread of the coronavirus infections rendered the mood bearish.

The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 22.91 points or 0.22% at 10,410.52. The index touched a low of 10,370.72 in early trades.

On Thursday, the SMI ended down 26.58 points or 0.25% at 10,433.43, which incidentally was the session's high.

Lonza Group and Adecco ended lower by 2.65% and 2.4%, respectively. Swatch Group shares declined 1.8%, while Swiss Re, Swiss Life Holding and Credit Suisse lost 1 to 1.3%.

SGS, Alcon and Roche Holding gained 0.5 to 0.9%. Givaudan and Nestle closed modestly higher.

In the midcap section, Dorma Kaba Holding slid 3.4%. Helvetia and Baloise Holding lost 2% and 1.5%, respectively. OC Oerlikon Corp, Schindler Holding and Schindler Ps also ended notably lower.

On the other hand, Vifor Pharma moved up nearly 2%. Logitech gained 1.8% and Straumann Holding advanced 1.1%, while PSP Swiss Property gained 0.9%.

Among the other major markets in Europe, the U.K. and German ended higher with their benchmark indices FTSE 100 and DAX, moving up 0.63% and 0.35%, respectively. France's CAC 40 declined 0.31%.

