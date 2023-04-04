Swiss Market Ends Lower Again

(RTTNews) - Despite spending much of the day's session in positive territory, the Switzerland market ended marginally down on Tuesday as a few frontline stocks drifted lower on selling pressure in the closing minutes.

The benchmark SMI, which climbed to 11,124.14 in early trades, ended the session with a loss of 19.61 points or 0.18% at 11,073.48.

On Monday, the SMI settled at 11,093.09, down 13.15 points or 0.12%, snapping a five-day winning streak.

Sika ended lower by about 3%. ABB ended 1.3% down, while Geberit and Nestle lost 0.8% and 0.71%, respectively. Givaudan, Holcim and Richemont also ended weak.

Sonova climbed about 1.3%. Swiss Re gained nearly 1%, while Zurich InsuranceGroup, Credit Suisse, Logitech and Swiss Life Holding ended higher by 0.7 to 0.9%.

In the Mid Price Index, Zur Rose, Clariant and AMS ended lower by about 3.25%, 3% and 2.7%, respectively.

Adecco, Barry Callebaut, Julius Baer, Dufry and Belimo Holding also closed weak.

Helvetia climbed nearly 1.5%. Baloise Holding, PSP Swiss Property, Bachem Holding and Galenica Sante gained 0.6 to 1%.

