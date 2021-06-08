Swiss Market Ends Higher For 6th Straight Day

Markets

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended modestly higher on Tuesday after staying in positive territory right through the day's session, amid optimism about economic recovery.

The benchmark SMI, which scaled a new peak at 11,702.92, ended the day with a gain of 26.23 points or 0.23% at 11,656.89, closing higher for a sixth straight session.

Lonza Group climbed 2.35%. Geberit moved up 1.5% and Partners Group gained 1.15%. SGS and Swisscom both ended nearly 1% up. Givaudan and Nestle gained 0.75% and 0.51%, respectively.

Roche Holdings shares gained about 0.75% after the company said it has received CE mark for its SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Self-Test Nasal for at-home testing. The test provides results in as little as 15 minutes.

Credit Suisse slid 1.65% and Alcon shed 1.27%. Swiss Re, ABB and Novartis lost 0.8%, 0.54% and 0.5%, respectively.

Among the stocks in the Mid Price Index, Logitech shares gained 1.8% after the company said that its G PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse is the first product to feature a new carbon impact label, thus lowering its carbon footprint towards a greener planet.

Logitech G PRO Wireless Gaming Mouse is one of six gaming products with carbon impact labels rolling out in this quarter and will be available in India soon, the company said in a statement.

while Temenos Group, Dufry, Swiss Prime Site, Barry Callebaut, BB Biotech and PSP Swiss Property gained 0.5 to 1.2%.

On the other hand, Straumann Holding shed about 2.5%, Sonova lost 1.6%, OC Oerlikon Corp slid 1.25% and AMS ended 1.1% down.

