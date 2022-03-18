Markets

Swiss Market Ends Higher For 6th Straight Day

(RTTNews) - After opening slightly up Friday morning, the Switzerland stock market drifted down and spent much of the session till about a couple of hours past noon in negative territory, but rallied thereafter to close on a firm note.

Despite continued worries about the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the market firmed amid optimism about economic growth.

The benchmark SMI, which extended its gains to a sixth session, ended with a gain of 123.12 points or 1.02% at 12,184.99, the day's high.

Logitech surged up 2.2%. Richemont, Roche Holding and Nestle gained 1.8 to 2%. Credit Suisse and Partners Group both gained nearly 1.5%, and Partners Group advanced 1%.

Zurich Insurance Group, UBS Group and Alcon gained 0.8 to 0.9%. Swisscom declined nearly 1%, ABB shed 0.27% and Swiss Life Holding ended slightly down.

In the Mid Price section, Temenos Group surged up 5.23%. Flughafen Zurich climbed 4.82% and Zur Rose advanced 4.23%. Ems Chemie Holding, Sonova, VAT Group, Kuehne & Nagel, Straumann Holding and Swatch Group gained 2 to 3.3%.

Lindt & Spruengli N and Cembra Money Bank both gained nearly 2%. BB Biotech, Clariant and Adecco moved up 1.3 to 1.8%.

