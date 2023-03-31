Swiss Market Ends Higher For 5th Straight Day

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended higher on Friday, extending gains to a fifth straight session, as worries about a global banking crisis continued to ease.

Data showing a surge in Swiss retail sales, and expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will pause its monetary tightening next month, helped as well.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 74.03 points or 0.67% at 11,106.24.

Logitech rallied more than 2.5%. ABB, Givaudan and Swisscom gained about 1.8%. UBS Group, Credit Suisse, Sika and Partners Group ended higher by 1 to 1.4%. Richemont advanced nearly 1%.

Among the stocks in the Swiss Mid Price Index, Schindler Ps and Schindler Holding both gained more than 2.5%.

VAT Group, Zur Rose, SIG Combibloc and Bachem Holding gained 2 to 2.25%. Georg Fischer, Swatch Group, Julius Baer, Galenica Sante, AMS and Ems Chemie Holding moved up 1 to 1.7%.

Temenos Group drifted down nearly 1%. Tecan Group, SGS and Flughafen Zurich posted modest losses.

In economic news, data released by the Federal Statistical Office showed retail sales in Switzerland grew 0.3% year-on-year in February 2023, recovering from a downwardly revised 1.7% fall in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, retail trade advanced 1.1%, the same pace as in the revised figure for January.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.