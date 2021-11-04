Swiss Market Ends Higher For 4th Straight Day

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market, which opened on a strong note Thursday morning and looked on course to scale a new record high, kept paring gains as the session progressed, but still ended on a positive note, extending its winning streak to a fourth session.

The benchmark SMI climbed to 12,512.12 in early trades, but ended the session at 12,403.05, netting a modest gain of 19.78 points or 0.16%. The benchmark's all-time high is 12,573.43.

Geberit, SGS, Partners Group and Richemont gained 1 to 1.4%. Nestle, Skia and Logitech closed higher by 0.6 to 0.75%.

Roche Holding rallied 2.5% early on in the session, but pared most of its gains and ended just 0.5% up. The stock rallied after buying back its nearly one-third voting stake from rival Novartis for $20.7 billion. Novartis shares edged down marginally, giving up early gains.

Credit Suisse tumbled 4.8%. The bank, which has been rocked by a series of costly scandals, announced Thursday that it will pare back its investment bank activities and refocus on wealth management. With the shift, Switzerland's second largest bank said it would place limiting and managing risks at the heart of its company culture, following the implosion of risky investments that resulted in heavy losses to investors.

UBS Group declined 1.48%, while Holcim, Swiss Life Holding and Swiss Re shed 0.7 to 0.9%.

In the Swiss Mid Price Index, Temenos Group climbed 4.7%. AMS and VAT Group both gained about 3.65%, and Sonova gained 3.2%.

Straumann Holding moved up 2.8%, while Kuehne & Nagel, Tecan Group, Swiss Prime Site, Georg Fischer, Lindt & Spruengli and Adecco gained 1.4 to 2.2%.

Julius Baer shares declined 2.2%. BB Biotech ended lower by about 2%.

In economic news, a report from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said the consumer confidence indicator in Switzerland fell to 3.8 in the fourth quarter of 2021 from a downwardly revised 7.7 in the previous period.

