Markets

Swiss Market Ends Higher For 4th Straight Day

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Save for a brief while at the start and a few minutes around mid-morning, the Switzerland stock market stayed firmly entrenched in positive territory on Thursday.

However, gains were just modest as buying interest was somewhat subdued due to a lack of fresh cues. Continued optimism about additional U.S. stimulus and hopes about a swifter economic recovery helped keep the undertone firm.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 27.16 points or 0.25% at 10,852.91, gaining for a fourth successive session.

Lonza Group, Sika, Partners Group, Geberit, Richemont, Roche Holding, LafargeHolcim and Nestle gained 0.5 to 1%.

Zurich Insurance Group slid 1.1%. UBS Group and Swisscom both ended lower by about 0.85%, while SGS and Credit Suisse slid 0.8% and 0.6%, respectively.

In the Mid Price Index, AMS climbed more than 3% and SIG Combibloc gained 2.2%. Adecco, Logitech, VAT Group and Dufry gained 1 to 1.2%, while Vifor Pharma, Julius Baer, Georg Fischer and Schindler Holding ended higher by 0.7 to 1%.

Clariant shares ended more than 2.5% down and Sonova declined nearly 2%. Galenica Sante, Kuehne & Nagel and Flughafen Zurich posted moderate losses.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More