Swiss Market Ends Higher For 4th Straight Day

(RTTNews) - Save for a brief while at the start and a few minutes around mid-morning, the Switzerland stock market stayed firmly entrenched in positive territory on Thursday.

However, gains were just modest as buying interest was somewhat subdued due to a lack of fresh cues. Continued optimism about additional U.S. stimulus and hopes about a swifter economic recovery helped keep the undertone firm.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 27.16 points or 0.25% at 10,852.91, gaining for a fourth successive session.

Lonza Group, Sika, Partners Group, Geberit, Richemont, Roche Holding, LafargeHolcim and Nestle gained 0.5 to 1%.

Zurich Insurance Group slid 1.1%. UBS Group and Swisscom both ended lower by about 0.85%, while SGS and Credit Suisse slid 0.8% and 0.6%, respectively.

In the Mid Price Index, AMS climbed more than 3% and SIG Combibloc gained 2.2%. Adecco, Logitech, VAT Group and Dufry gained 1 to 1.2%, while Vifor Pharma, Julius Baer, Georg Fischer and Schindler Holding ended higher by 0.7 to 1%.

Clariant shares ended more than 2.5% down and Sonova declined nearly 2%. Galenica Sante, Kuehne & Nagel and Flughafen Zurich posted moderate losses.

