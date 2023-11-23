News & Insights

Markets

Swiss Market Ends Higher For 4th Straight Day

November 23, 2023 — 01:15 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - After languishing in negative territory till more than an hour past noon on Thursday, the Switzerland market edged up gradually to eventually end the day's session marginally up.

Stocks moved in a very tight band, and the benchmark SMI, which touched a low of 10,806.18 and a high of 10,853.52, ended with a gain of 19.23 points or 0.18% at 10,851.62.

Swisscom, Roche Holding, Partners Group, Sonova, Zurich Insurance Group and UBS Group gained 0.4 to 0.8%.

Swiss Life Holding and Logitech International ended down 1.83% and 1.71%, respectively. Geberit and Alcon closed modestly lower.

Among the stocks in the Mid Price Index, Sandoz climbed about 2.2%. Adecco, Tecan Group, Schindler Ps and SGS gained 0.5 to 1%.

Meyer Burger Tech tanked 16%. AMS Osram dropped about 5.35%. Avolta ended 2.6% down, and Julius Baer drifted down nearly 2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.