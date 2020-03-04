Swiss Market Ends Higher For 3rd Straight Day

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a high note on Wednesday, extending gains to a third successive session, on hopes more global central banks will announce stimulus to help offset the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The U.S. Federal Reserve cut its reference rate by 0.5% on Tuesday, well ahead of its monetary policy meeting, scheduled to take place on March 18-19.

Investors also digested the data consumer prices. The Federal Statistical Office's report showed Swiss consumer prices declined for the first time in three months in February, falling 0.1% on yearly basis, after rising 0.2% each in December and January. Economists had forecast inflation to slow to 0.1%.

Month-on-month, consumer prices edged up 0.1% driven by rising prices for air transport and international package holidays. Prices were expected to rise 0.2% after falling 0.2% in January.

The Swiss National Bank forecast inflation to slow to 0.1% in 2020 before rising to 0.5% in 2021.

The benchmark SMI ended up 163.99 points, or 1.63%, at 10,251.39. The index scaled a low of 10,072.23 and a high of 10,296.03 in the session.

On Tuesday, the SMI ended 1.37% up, after having gained 1.22% a session earlier.

Swisscom gained nearly 3.5%. Roche Holding ended 3.1% up. Roche said it has won U.S. breakthrough therapy status for Esbriet for unclassifiable interstitial lung disease.China will use a Roche Holding arthritis drug to treat some coronavirus patients in severe conditions, health authorities said on Wednesday.

Nestle gained about 2.5%, while Novartis, LafargeHolcim, SGS, Geberit, Lonza Group, Richemont and Sika ended higher by 1 to 2%. Alcon shares declined nearly 4%.

In the midcap section, Sunrise Communications rallied 4%. Clariant gained about 2.7% after Saudi chemical firm Saudi Basic Industries Corporation said that it had raised its stake in the chemicals maker Clariant to 31.5% from 25%.

PSP Swiss Property advanced 2.5%. Lindt & Sp Ps, Sonova, Swiss Prime Site, Temenos Group, Lindt & Spruengli, Logitech and Vifor Pharma gained 1 to 1.7%.

On the other hand, Dorma Kaba Holding plunged 7.4%. OC Oerlikon Corp and Dufry ended lower by 6% and 5.1%, respectively.

Among the other major markets in Europe, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 1.45%, Germany's DAX advanced 1.19% and France's CAC 40 rose 1.33%. The pan European Stoxx 600 moved up 1.36%.

