Markets

Swiss Market Ends Higher For 3rd Day

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market closed on a firm note on Friday, extending gains to a third straight session, amid easing concerns about growth after data showed a stronger-than-expected increase in U.S. jobs growth in the month of June.

The market remained a bit choppy till around mid afternoon, but kept moving higher as the day progressed to eventually close on a firm note.

The benchmark SMI, which dropped to 10,882.86, rallied to 11,030.00 before settling for the day at 11,015.03, gaining 74.05 points or 0.68%.

The SMI, which gained about 1.3% on Wednesday, posted a gain of 0.93% on Thursday.

Holcim shares gained about 3.6% after the company said it has acquired General Beton Romania S.R.L, a key national player in ready-mix concrete.

Logitech ralled 3.73%. Richemont gained 3.2%, while Lonza Group, UBS Group and Credit Suisse advanced 2.2 to 2.3%.

Swiss Life Holding and Zurich Insurance Group both climbed about 1.65%. Partners Group and ABB ended higher by 1.12% and 1.07%, respectively. Swisscom, Novartis, Alcom and Sika also closed notably higher.

Givaudan drifted down 1.37%. Roche Holding and Geberit ended lower by 0.88% and 0.75%, respectively.

Among the stocks in the Swiss Mid Price Index, Cembera Money Bank climbed 4.1%. AMS rallied 3.3%, while Julius Baer, Dufry, Georg Fischer and Swatch Group gained 2 to 2.6%.

Zur Rose, Bachem Holding and PSP Swiss Property ended lower by 3.4%, 2.5% and 1.28%, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular