Swiss Market Ends Higher For 2nd Straight Day

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a firm note on Tuesday, gaining for a second straight session.

The benchmark SMI, which moved in a tight band between 11,033.38 and 11,107.44, ended with a gain of 73.48 points or 0.67% at 11,106.24.

Partners Group, Kuehne & Nagel, Richemont, Sika, Givaudan, Swiss Life Holding, Logitech and Alcon gained 1 to 2%.

Lonza Group advanced nearly 1%. ABB, Swiss Re, Geberit, Zurich Insurance Group and Roche Holdings posted moderate gains.

In the Mid Price Index, Meyer Burger Tech climbed 3.5%. AMS ended stronger by 2.77% and Flughafen Zurich gained 2.03%.

Clariant, Lindt & Spruengli, DocMorris, VAT Group, Bachem Holding, Belimo Holding, Schindler Holding, Schindler Ps, Julius Baer and Temenos Group ended higher by 1 to 2%.

