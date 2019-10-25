Swiss Market Ends Higher Again; SMI Posts New High

(RTTNews) - Swiss stocks ended on a bright note on Friday, extending gains to a fifth successive session, on positive comments on U.S.-China trade issue. The benchmark rose to a new high as well, as the mood stayed bullish right till the end of the session.

The benchmark SMI, which kept moving higher and higher after a somewhat flat start, ended the day with a gain of 90.56 points, or 0.9%, at 10,197.09, a new all-time high..

On Thursday, the SMI ended up 83.01 points, or 0.83%, at 10,106.53, slightly off the session's high of 10,115.52.

Swatch Group shared gained more than 3%. LafargeHolcim ended 2.2% up . The company reported a 4.9% rise in the third quarter. Recurring EBITDA was up 6.4%, the company said.

Roche Holding ended 1.3% up on reports the Federal Trade Commission staff reviewing Roche's plan to buy U.S.-based gene therapy specialist Spark Therapeutics for $4.3 billion recommended that the deal be approved without requiring any asset sales.

Lonza Group, Sika, ABB and Richemont gained 1.75 to 2%. UBS Group and SGS ended higher by 1.08% and 1.03%, respectively.

In the midcap section, Temenos Group AG ended higher by 4.2%. VAT Group advanced 3.4%, while Georg Fischer and Bucher Industries both gained about 1.8%. AMS, Straumann Holding, OC Oerlikon Corp and Flughafen Zurich ended up 1 to 1.4%.

