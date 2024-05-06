News & Insights

Swiss Market Ends Higher Again

May 06, 2024 — 01:27 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended on a firm note on Monday, moving higher for a second straight session, on optimism several central banks, including the Federal Reserve and the ECB will soon start reducing interest rates.

The benchmark SMI, which climbed to 11,381.81, ended the day's session with a gain of 54.71 points or 0.49% at 11,327.66.

Logitech International climbed nearly 2.5%. Swiss Re ended almost 2% up. Geberit gained about 1.8%, Zurich Insurance Group added 1.59% and Swiss Life Holding gained 1.51%.

Holcim, UBS Group, Kuehne & Nagel, ABB and Julius Baer gained 1 to 1.28%. Partners Group, Schindler Ps and Roche Holdings posted moderate gains.

Avolta, Helvetia, ams OSRAM AG, Georg Fisher and BKW also closed higher.

SIG Group drifted down 1.39%. Nestle, Swatch Group and Lonza Group ended modestly lower.

