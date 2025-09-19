Markets

Swiss Market Ends Higher For 2nd Straight Session

September 19, 2025 — 01:49 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market opened on a slightly weak note on Friday, but recovered swiftly and then kept edging higher to eventually end the day's session on a firm note.

The benchmark SMI, which climbed to a high of 12,153.94, settled with a gain of 60.54 points or 0.5% at 12,109.67. On Thursday, the SMI closed with a gain of 0.42%.

UBS Group climbed by about 2.15%. Roche Holding gained 1.4%, while Novartis, Swatch Group and Lindt & Spruengli gained 1 to 1.1%.

Nestle, Swiss Life Holding, Holcim, Sandoz Group, Swisscom, Julius Baer and SGS also closed higher.

SIG Group plunged nearly 7% after the company issued a profit warning. A downward revision in the stock's target price by Deutsche Bank also contributed to the decline.

Kuehne + Nagel tanked more than 9%. Partners Group closed down 2.4%. Sonova, VAT Group and Sika ended lower by 1.4 to 1.7%.

