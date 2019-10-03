Swiss Market Ends Flat After Lackluster Session

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended flat on Thursday with investors largely refraining from making significant moves amid lingering concerns about global economic slowdown.

The benchmark SMI, which was moving around the unchanged line for much of the session, turned a bit volatile towards the end, and eventually settled with a small gain of 3.16 points, or 0.03%, at 9,760.44, off a low of 9,682.36 it touched in late afternoon trades.

The index ended nearly 2% down on Wednesday, after having shed about 1.25% a session earlier.

Credit Suisse and ABB both ended lower by about 1.85%. UBS Group shed 1.6% and LafargeHolcim declined 1.36%. Adecco, Geberit and Richemont ended down 0.8 to 1%.

Sika ended stronger by nearly 2% after the company said it is targeting acquisitions and other measures to boost sales 6-8% annually through 2023. The company is also looking to increase its operating margin by 15-18%.

Lonza Group gained 1.84%, while Nestle and Novartis ended higher by 0.82% and 0.55%, respectively.

In the midcap section, OC Oerlikon Group, Helvetia, Bucher Industries and Dorma Kaba Holding lost 1 to 1.4%.

Julius Baer declined 1.3%. The bank announced that it will reduce the size of its executive board to nine members from the existing 15 as part of the revamping exercise under new Chief Executive Philipp Rickenbacher.

Clariant ended higher by about 2% and Logitech International gained 1.5%, while Straumann Holding and BB Biotech closed stronger by 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively.

