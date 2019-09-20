Swiss Market Ends Flat After Lackluster Session

(RTTNews) - After opening on a positive note Friday morning, the Switzerland benchmark retreated and pared its entire gains, and then moved in a tight band around the flat line to eventually end little changed from previous close.

Investors largely stayed away on the sidelines due to a lack of triggers.

The benchmark SMI ended down 7.63 points, or 0.08%, at 10,056.83.

Swisscom, Roche Holding, Alcon, LafargeHolcim and Novartis gained 0.4 to 0.9%, and Geberit ended with a modest gain.

SGS declined 1.8%. Sika, Nestle, UBS Group, Adecco and Swatch Group shed 0.5 to 1%.

Credit Suisse ended 0.34% down. The bank said that it has hired Erica Poon Werkun from rival UBS Group AG as its Asia Pacific head of equity research.

Shares of specialty chemicals maker Clariant ended lower by about 0.5% after the company said it has licensed ethanol plant technology to Polish fuel company Orlen PKN.WA on hopes that biofuels made from agricultural waste products will gain ground in Europe.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.