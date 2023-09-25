Swiss Market Ends Flat After Choppy Ride

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market recovered after a weak start Monday morning, but faltered after a brief spell in positive territory. However, with select counters attracting buyers past mid afternoon, regained lost ground and ended the day's session flat.

The benchmark SMI, which climbed to 11,068.53 around mid morning, settled at 11,014.26, down 0.50 points from the previous close.

Logitech and Richemont both ended lower by 2.4%. Sika declined 1.73% and Swisscom shed about 1.25%.

Givaudan ended nearly 1% down, and Zurich Insurance Group lost 0.8%.

Holcim gained 1.45% and Lonza Group climbed 1.36% and Sonova advanced 1.06%. Kuehne & Nagel, ABB, Novartis and Swiss Re posted moderate gains.

Among the stocks in the Mid Price Index, Swatch Group and Dufry lost 3.17% and 3.08%, respectively. Bachem Holding ended 2.14% down.

Meyer Burger Tech, Ems Chemie Holding, Temenos Group, Helvetia, BKW, Galenica Sante and SGS lost ended lower by 1 to 1.4%.

