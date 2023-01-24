Markets

Swiss Market Ends Flat

January 24, 2023 — 01:37 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - After an extremely choppy session, the Switzerland stock market ended flat on Tuesday with investors looking for direction and largely refraining from making significant moves.

The benchmark SMI, which opened marginally up, advanced to 11,436.79, but swiftly drifted down into negative territory and stayed weak during much of the day's session before finally settling at 11,406.29, little changed from the previous close of 11,406.27.

Logitech climbed nearly 3.5%. Zurich Insurance Group gained 2.64% and Swiss Life Holding gained 2.05%. Swiss Re surged 1.7%, while Geberit and Sonova ended higher by 1.37% and 1.3%, respectively.

Credit Suisse ended 1.1% up, while Swisscom, UBS Group, Holcim and Richemont posted modest gains.

Alcon ended 2.8% down, and Lonza Group drifted down 1.86%. Sika ended nearly 1% down.

In the Mid Price Index, Swatch Group surged more than 5%. Belimo Holding gained nearly 2%, Flughafen Zurich ended 1.43% up, and Helvetia climbed about 1.15%.

AMS, Zur Rose, Kuehne & Nagel, Schindler Holding, Adecco, Temenos Group and Swiss Prime Site closed weak.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.