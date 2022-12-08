Swiss Market Ends Flat

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended flat on Thursday after a lackluster session as investors, looking for direction, largely stayed away on the sidelines.

The benchmark SMI, which moved in a tight range once again, ended with a loss of 5.42 points or 0.05% at 11,004.53. The index, which edged up to 11,035.96 in early trades, dropped to a low of 10,940.27 later on in the session.

Lonza Group drifted down 2.27%. Swiss Life Holding and Givaudan ended lower by 1.96% and 1.8%, respectively. Partners Group shed 1.33%, and Geberit lost 1.24%.

Novartis ended lower by 0.56%. ABB, Sonova and UBS Group also ended weak.

Credit Suisse rallied 3.2%. Swiss Re, Richemont and Alcon gained 1.8%, 1.4% and 1.2%, respectively.

In the Mid Price Index, Adecco, Zur Rose and Kuehne & Nagel lost 1.7 to 2.25%. Ems Chemie Holding, Helvetia, Baloise Holding and Clariant also ended notably lower.

AMS rallied 2.75% and Swatch Group gained about 2.5%. Barry Callebaut surged nearly 2%. Temenos Group, VAT Group, Tecan Group and Georg Fisher also posted notable gains.

