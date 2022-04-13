Markets

Swiss Market Ends Flat

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended flat on Wednesday after a choppy ride as investors looked for for direction.

Worries about the ongoing war in Ukraine and rising inflation weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark SMI ended at 12,378.68, down 0.19% from the previous close. The index touched a high of 12,394.89 and a low of 12,315.77 in the session.

Alcon declined 2.8% and Logitech shed 1.47%. Lonza Group, Zurich Insurance Group and UBS Group lost 1 to 1.1%.

Swiss Re, Richemont, Holcim and Credit Suisse shed 0.7 to 0.9%.

Sika climbed 3.13%. Nestle and Swisscom both ended higher by about 0.75%. Roche Holding and Partners Group closed with modest gains.

Among the stocks in the Swiss Mid Price Index, Zur Rose tumbled 6.7%. Barry Callebaut declined 3.55% and Tecan Group ended lower by 2.37%.

Swatch Group, SIG Combibloc, Julius Baer and Straumann Holding lost 1 to 1.7%.

Dufry rallied more than 3%. Georg Fischer and Flughafen Zurich gained 1.41% and 1.35%, respectively.

