Swiss Market Ends Flat

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended flat on Thursday after moving in a tight range and spending most part of the day's session in the red.

The benchmark SMI, which advanced to 11,139.63 in early trades and drifted down to 11,062.69 a little before noon, ended with a small gain of 2.22 points or 0.2% at 11,111.10.

Swiss Re, Swiss Life Holding, Zurich Insurance Group and UBS Group gained 1 to 1.5%, while Swatch Group, Geberit and Novartis posted modest gains.

Alcon declined by about 2% and Lonza Group shed 1.7%, while Credit Suisse slid nearly 1% and LafargeHolcim ended 0.66% down.

Among the stocks in the Mid Price Index, Julius Baer, Helvetia, Baloise Holding, AMS, Ems Chemie Holdings, Adecco, Swiss Prime Site and Lindt & Spruengli gained 0.75 to 1.3%.

BB Biotech shed 4%, while Tecan Group, Dufry, Logitech and Sonova lost 2 to 3%. Temenos Group ended lower by 1.8%, while SIG Combibloc and VAT Group both ended lower by 1.1%.

Switzerland has reportedly further relaxed its Covid-19 restrictions, in a context of stabilising infection and hospitalisation rates. The vaccination roll-out is accelerating to over 51,000 jabs a day.

According to reports, the number of new positive Covid cases in Switzerland appears to have stabilised. The Federal Office of Public Health reported 1,687 new confirmed cases on Thursday. The national 14-day incidence was down slightly to 275 new cases per 100,000 residents.

