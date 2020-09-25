Swiss Market Ends Flat

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended flat on Friday with investors largely staying cautious and refraining from making significant moves.

Rising coronavirus cases in several parts of Europe and fresh lockdown measures continue to raise concerns about the pace of economic recovery.

Also, with no positive news to warrant any big buying, investors mostly stayed away on the sidelines.

The market opened higher, but fell a bit sharply into the red after struggling to hold above the flat line. It regained lost ground as the day progressed to end with a small gain.

The benchmark SMI ended up 4.75 points or 0.05% at 10,216.28. The index, which advanced to 10,249.07 in early trades, fell to a low of 10,118.08 about an hour past noon.

Bank stocks were among the prominent losers.

Nestle moved up 1.4%. SGS ended ahigher by a little over 1%. Partners Group, Sika, Lonza Group and Geberit posted modest gains.

UBS Group declined nearly 3%. Credit Suisse and Swiss Life Holding both ended lower by about 1.6%, while Swiss Re slid 1.25%. Swisscom and Zurich Insurance Group also closed notably lower.

Among the stocks in the Swiss Mid Price index, Temenos Group, VAT Group and SIG Combibloc gained 1.4 to 1.7%, and Vifor Pharma advanced 1%.

BB Biotech, OC Oerlikon Corp, Baloise Holding, Julius Baer, Helvetia and Logitech lost 1 to 2%.

