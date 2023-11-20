Swiss Market Ends Flat

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended flat on Monday after spending much of the day's session in negative territory in cautious trade.

The benchmark SMI, which spent not more than a few minutes in positive territory during the session, ended with a marginal gain of 2.90 points or 0.03% at 10,740.27. The index touched a low of 10,699.62 and a high of 10,747.72.

Richemont gained about 1.1%. Swiss Re advanced nearly 1%. Alcon, Sonova, Lonza Group, Givaudan, Kuehne & Nagel, UBS Group and Logitech International advanced 0.5 to 0.85%.

Swiss Life Holding declined 1.11%. Nestle ended 0.71% down. ABB and Partners Group ended modestly lower.

In the Mid Price Index, Julius Baer tanked 12% after lowering profit expectations.

AMS ended nearly 5% down. SIG Combibloc ended lower by 1.05% and Barry Callebaut drifted down 0.8%.

Sandoz rallied about 2.75%. Belimo Holding surged 1.8%. Temenos Group, Swatch Group, Swiss Prime Site, BKW and Straumann Holding posted moderate gains.

