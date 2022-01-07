Swiss Market Ends Flat

(RTTNews) - After a weak start and a subsequent rise past the unchanged line Friday morning, the Switzerland struggled for direction and eventually ended the session with a very small gain.

The benchmark SMI, which dropped to 12,715.49 around mid-morning, touched a high of 12,821.44 past mid afternoon, before paring its gains. The index ended the session with a gain of 5.66 points or 0.04% at 12,797.94.

UBS Group surged up more than 2.5%. Swiss Life Holding gained nearly 2%. Zurich Insurance Group and Roche Holding both ended higher by about 1.45%. Novartis and Credit Suisse ended flat.

Alcon and Richemont shed 2.28% and 2.1%, respectively. Logiech ened 1.54% down, while Partners Group and Nestle ended lower by 1.1% and 1%, respectively.

Among the stocks in the Swiss Mid Price Index, Helvetia, Julius Baer, Baloise Holding and AMS gained 1.3 to 1.5%.

Zur Rose declined nearly 6%. VAT Group, Georg Fischer, Sonova, Straumann Holding and Flughafen Zurich ended lower by 1.2% - 2%.

Preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office showed Switzerland's retail sales increased in November. Retail sales adjusted for sales days and holidays rose 5.8% year-on-year in November.

On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted retail sales increased 1.3% in November. In nominal terms, retail sales increased 5.4% annually in November and gained 1.4% from a month ago.

A report from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs showed Swiss unemployment rate edged up to a non-seasonally adjusted 2.6% in December 2021 from a 20-month low of 2.5%.

