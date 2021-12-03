Swiss Market Ends Flat

(RTTNews) - Despite spending much of the day's session in positive territory, the Switzerland stock market ended slightly weak on Friday, as the mood turned cautious in late afternoon trade amid concerns about the new virus variant.

The benchmark SMI, which climbed to 12,296.09, dropped to 12,146.10 towards the closing minutes of the session before settling at 12,175.77, down 1.75 points or 0.01% from the previous close.

Partners Group declined 2.5% and Logitech ended lower by about 2.2%. UBS Group and Credit Suisse ended lower by 0.77% and 0.6%, respectively. Roche Holding and Novartis both declined by about 0.3%.

Swiss Life Holding climbed 1.52%. Nestle advanced 0.87%, while Swiss Re and Givaudan gained 0.64% and 0.6%, respectively.

In the Mid Price Index, Dufry declined 4.76%. Vifor Pharma ended 4.6% down, failing to hold early gains. The stock moved up sharly ealrier in the day, reacting to reports the Australian biopharmaceutical giant CSL Ltd is in exclusive talks to buy Vifor Pharma in a A$10 billion ($7 billion) deal.

Swatch Group ended more than 3% down, Cembra Money Bank shed 2.7%, while Tecan Group, BB Biotech and AMS declined 2 to 2.25%.

Julius Baer, Ems Chemie Holding and Georg Fischer driftd down 1.8%, 1.4% and 1.2%, respectively.

Zur Rose gained more than 1.5%. Swiss Prime Site, SIG Combibloc and Clariant posted modest gains.

Switzerland has confirmed five cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus in the country. The country has announced strict entry restrictions to check the spread of the variant and imposed a flight ban on direct flights from southern African countries.

