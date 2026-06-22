Markets

Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note As Stocks Rise On Late Buying

June 22, 2026 — 02:45 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Despite languishing in negative territory till a little past mid-afternoon, the Switzerland market closed on a firm note on Monday thanks to brisk buying at several counters in the final hour.

The benchmark SMI, which slipped to 13,706.29 around noon, ended the session with a gain of 74.49 points or 0.54% at 13,848.51, the day's high.

VAT Group climbed 3%. Sandoz Group gained about 2.25%. ABB and Novartis both gained about 1.7%.

Zurich Insurance, Swiss Life Holding and Helvetia Baloise Holding gained 1.1%-1.4%. Julius Baer, Swiss Re, UBS Group, Kuehne + Nagel, Galderma Group, Amrize and Straumann Holding also closed on firm note.

Partners Group drifted down 1.7%. SGS shed 1.1%. Logitech International, Richemont, Holcim, Geberit and Roche ended lower by 0.3%-0.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.