Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note; Lindt & Spruengli Tanks On Lower Guidance

(RTTNews) - Swiss stocks closed on a firm note on Tuesday, mirroring the positive trend across Europe, as a sharp drop in oil prices and U.S. President Donald Trump's comments that the war in the Middle East could end soon, helped lift investor sentiment.

The benchmark SMI, which climbed to 13,197.37 around mid morning, ended the session at 13,065.19, gaining 65.10 points or 0.5%.

Sonova, the top gainer in the benchmark index, moved up 5.84%. Amrize and ABB closed up by 4.26% and 4.2%, respectively.

Richemont climbed 3.15%, while VAT Group, Helvetia Baloise Holding and UBS Group gained 2.4%-2.6%. Holcim, Sika, Straumann Holding, Swiss Life Holding, Swiss Re, Kuehne + Nagel and Julius Baer ended higher by 1.1%-1.85%.

Zurich Insurance, Roche Holding, Geberit, Partners Group, SGS and Alcon also ended with notable gains.

Lindt & Spruengli tanked more than 10% after the company lowered its expectations for 2026 organic sales growth to 4% to 6% from 6% to 8%, amid weakening consumer mood due to the conflict in the Middle East. Last year, Lindt's sales rose 12% to 5.92 billion Swiss francs ($7.62 billion), the company said in an earnings update.

Lindt's bottom line came in at CHF727.2 million, or CHF313.7 per share last year, compared with CHF672.3 million, or CHF289.8 per share, a year ago.

Novartis ended down 2.6%, while Swisscom, Givaudan and Galderma Group lost 1.17%, 0.95% and 0.8%, respectively.

