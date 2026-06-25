Markets

Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note After Hitting New Record High

June 25, 2026 — 02:23 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Despite a sluggish spell early on in the session, the Switzerland market gained significant ground in positive territory on Thursday thanks to sustained buying at several counters amid renewed optimism about AI after U.S. tech major Micron reported stronger-than-expected earnings and raised its revenue outlook.

The benchmark SMI, which moved along the flat line till mid-morning, climbed to a new record high of 14,267.65 before settling at 14,231.96, up 114.21 points or 0.81% from previous close.

Julius Baer climbed more than 4.5%. Kuehne + Nagel gained about 3.3% and VAT Group moved up 2.37%, while Sika, Straumann Holding, Lonza Group, Holcim and Amrize gained 1.6%-2%.

Novartis, Sandoz Group, UBS Group, Roche, Geberit, Schindler Ps, Nestle, Sonova and Alcon also ended notably higher.

Galderma Group drifted down by about 2.7%. Logitech International ended 2.41% down, while Givaudan eased by nearly 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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