Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note For 2nd Straight Day

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market shrugged off a slightly weak start and moved higher on Thursday amid continued optimism about interest rate cuts by the Swiss National Bank and the Federal Reserve in September, and on positive reaction to the latest batch of economic data from the U.S. and Europe.

The benchmark SMI ended up by 69.02 points or 0.56% at 12,417.72. The index, which edged down to 12,321.39 in early trades, touched a high of 12,427.64 in the session.

VAT Group rallied about 3.4%. Logitech International, Sika, Partners Group, Schindler Ps, Kuehne + Nagel, Alcon, Roche GS and Straumann Holding gained 1 to 1.82%.

Holcim, Sonova, Roche Holding, ABB and Geberit advanced nearly 1%. Nestle, SIG Group and SGS also ended with solid gains.

Sandoz Group ended down 1.12%. Swisscom, Swiss Re and UBS Group ended lower by 0.7 to 0.75%. Swatch Group and Julius Baer also closed weak.

