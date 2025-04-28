Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - After a flat start and a subsequent sluggish spell the Switzerland market moved higher on Monday with stocks gradually gaining in strength as the day progressed.

Investors looked ahead to a slew of earnings announcements from European companies, and some crucial European and U.S. economic data, due this week.

Optimism about a de-escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions aided the market.

The benchmark SMI closed up 86.20 points or 0.72% at 12,028.25, off the day's high of 12,046.96.

Sandoz Group climbed more than 3%. Roche Holding, Lonza Group, Nestle, Geberit, Straumann Holding and Swiss Life Holding gained 1 to 1.3%.

Novartis, Adecco, Swisscom, UBS Group, Julius Baer, SIG Group, Richemont and Logitech International gained 0.5 to 1%.

SGS drifted down nearly 1%. Partners Group ended 0.63% down, while Givaudan, Lindst & Spruengli and VAT Group edged down marginally.

