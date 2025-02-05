Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - After struggling for direction till an hour before noon, the Switzerland market started to climb higher on Wednesday, as investors pickup stocks, reacting to earnings updates.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 103.95 points or 0.83% at 12,579.44, the day's high.

Novartis climbed 3.13% and Sandoz Group gained nearly 3%. Roche Holding closed higher by 1.85% and Julius Baer ended 1.58% up.

SGS, Sonova, Partners Group, Alcon, Lonza Group and Swiss Life Holding moved up 1 to 1.4%. Logitech International closed nearly 1% up.

SIG Group, Richemont, Swiss Re, Swisscom, Holcim and Geberit posted moderate gains.

Swatch Group ended down 2.2%. UBS Group and Lindt & Spruengli closed lower by 1.52% and 1.44%, respectively. Adecco, ABB and Sika also closed weak.

