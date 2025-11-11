Markets

Swiss Market Ends On Buoyant Note Amid Hopes Of Striking Deal For Lower Tariffs

November 11, 2025 — 01:19 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market closed on a strong note on Tuesday, gaining in strength consistently after opening modestly higher. Investors picked up stocks amid hopes Switzerland will strike a deal with the U.S. to lower tariffs.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that he was working with officials in Switzerland to lower U.S. import tariffs placed on the Alpine country.

Trump said White House officials had been "working on something to help Switzerland," but did not provide more specifics. Trump added that Switzerland had been a "very good ally," even after the president slapped steep 39% tariffs on its exports to the U.S. earlier this year.

The nation's blue-chip SMI stock market index had risen by 1.1% by 06:00 ET (11:00 GMT). In individual shares, luxury watchmakers Richemont and Swatch gained 1.8% and 4.3%, respectively, while heating and ventilation systems group Belimo rose 4.7%.

Luxury stocks were among the prominent gainers. The benchmark SMI, which climbed to 12,722.36, settled with an impressive gain of 246.88 points or 1.98% at 12,702.08.

Swatch Group surged 6.1%. Straumann Holding climbed 5.51%. Alcon, Kuehne + Nagel, Lonza Group, Roche Holding, Julius Baer, VAT Group and Sika gained 3 to 3.7%.

Partners Group closed nearly 3% up. Sonova, Nestle, Galderma Group, Richemont, Givaudan, Novartis, Holcim, Sandoz Group and Lindt & Spruengli gained 1.3 to 2.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.