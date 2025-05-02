Swiss Market Ends On Bright Note

Markets

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market closed on a strong note on Friday, mirroring the trend in markets across Europe and elsewhere, as worries about trade tensions eased after China stated its willingness to hold talks with the U.S.

The benchmark SMI closed up 136.81 points or 1.13% at 12,253.79, off the day's high of 12,282.55.

ABB, the top gainer in the SMI index, closed 4.63% up. Straumann Holding, Logitech International and Julius Baer gained 3.2 to 3.78%.

Sandoz Group gained about 2.7% following a rating upgrade by RBC Capital Markets. Holcim, Geberit, Partners Group, Lindt & Spruengli, Alcon, Lonza Group, VAT Group, Sika, SIG Group and UBS Group ended higher by 1.6 to 2.7%.

Roche Holding, SGS, Givaudan, Swiss Life Holding, Sonova, Adecco and Kuehne + Nagel also posted impressive gains.

Schindler Ps closed down 1.6%, while Swisscom and Nestle ended marginally down.

In economics, a report from procuer ch & UBS said, the Swiss procure.ch. Manufacturing PMI dropped to 45.8 in April from 48.9 in March. The April reading was a nine-month low.

