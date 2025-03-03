Swiss Market Ends On Bright Note

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market started off on a sluggish note on Monday amid tariff concerns, but gained in strength as the day progressed as investors picked up stocks from across several sectors.

Data showing a notable improvement in Switzerland's manufacturing activity in the month of Februry aided sentiment.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 162.20 points or 1.25% at 13,166.68, after hitting a high of 13,199.05 intraday.

Partners Group rallied about 4.3%. VAT Group climbed nearly 3.5% and Kuehne + Nagel gained 3.4%.

Swiss Re ended nearly 2% up. Julius Baer and Nestle both ended higher by about 1.7%.

Roche gained about 1.2%. The company reported positive results from its last-state OutMatch study, which demonstrated that its Xolair drug surpassed multi-allergen oral immunotheraphy in terms of effectiveness in the second and third stages of the trial.

Lonza Group, Swiss Life Holding, Sika, Novartis, Logitech International, Straumann Holding, UBS Group, Alcon and Zurich Insurance gained 1 to 1.6%.

